Benue: Alia Inaugurates 60 Mining Marshals To Curb Illegal Mining Of Solid Minerals

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Friday inaugurated 60 Mining Marshall to help curb illegal mining of solid minerals across the state.

The Mining Marshall is made up of the state’s leadership and members of the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO ) headed by the Commissioner for Justice and Public Order Barr. Fidelis Mnyim and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp(NSCDC).

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony at the government house in Makurdi, Governor Alia, represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, said the Mining Marshals, which are to carry out their functions in conjunction with MIREMCO, are expected to among other objectives, promote, protect and defend the interests, people and affairs of the state as they pertain to illegal mining activities and the promotion of lives and property around areas of mining.

The governor charged them to secure Benue’s collective assets in areas of solid minerals and take responsibility for destroying

illegal refineries and those arrested would face the wrath of the law.

He said he had met with members of the miners’ association where he directed the suspension of all mining activities in the state until miners’ data was collated.

Governor Alia enjoined the various security apparatus, the Joint Task Force on Illegal Mining and MIREMCO to ensure that the right thing was done to enhance the well-being of the people and increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The governor said his administration will not tolerate any illegality as it is his administration’s prerogative to protect the lives and property of the people.

He urged the committee and the NSCDC not to relent in its efforts to combat crimes and criminalities in the state

especially at this time when resources available to constituted authorities for development purposes are dwindling amidst the ever-growing dependence and demand for these scarce resources.

The State Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim who is also a MIREMCO helmsman, expressed the readiness of the committee to assist both the federal and state governments to sieve the chaff from the grain by identifying who are the illegal miners and the legal miners.

Mnyim explained that the activities of illegal miners have put the state on the fast lane of insecurity as they use draconian measures to chase away landowners for them to carry out mining activities without complying with the provisions of the law.

“The illegal activities also give birth to social vices. So e of the sites we went to, we noticed the activities of our youths which include selling illicit drugs among others stressing that it leads to environmental degradation and described the introduction of Mining Marshall as a welcome development.

In a remark, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Yakubu Ibrahim, said the launching of the Miners Marshall is a pointer to the seriousness Alia’s administration attaches to enhance revenue generation, industrial development of the state and protection of the environment.

Mr. Ibrahim reiterated the determination of the Corps to apprehend, investigate and prosecute all culpable suspects and at the same time give protection to the legal mining and mining industry.

He appealed to the governor to provide the NSCDC in the state with the much-needed mobility and logistics which he said are necessary to the success of the process.