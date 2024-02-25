Benue: Alia Inaugurates 3 New LG Caretaker C’ttee Chairmen

…Cautioned them against funds misappropriation

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has inaugurated three new Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen for three LGAs of the state with a call on them to justify the confidence reposed in them by being accountable and transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The swearing-in came after the three former Council Chairmen were sacked by the State House of Assembly over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of the local government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Those sworn-in were: Hon. Verlumun Avar, Gboko LGC; Hon. Victor Iorzaa, Ukum LGC and Hon. Justin Shaku, Katsina Ala LGC.

Addressing the new chairmen at the weekend at the government house in Makurdi, Governor Alia implored them to re-inject vibrancy in the administration of local governments.

The governor added that local government being the third tier of government, is critical to the operation of his administration since it plays a major role in the provision of social services to the people.

He cautioned them against mismanagement of resources and admonished them to provide the needed change in their respective council areas saying that there is no room for financial mismanagement.

“You are not sent out to create division, that is not what Benue need. We need a unified force, the state needs oneness and a common goal of purpose. We need to give people that true service, you are the primary mechanics to help people realize the government’s contribution to their lives and the lives of their local government.

“These are troubling times for the entire nation, we have lots of inflation and food insecurity. In the state, the government is trying to get people back to their farms, the IDPS are to be in safe hands until they return to their ancestral homes. Be the shining examples and follow te process in carrying our all works”.

Governor Alia who re-echoed his administration’s readiness towards ensuring accountability and adherence to due process in governance, also advised them to be guided by the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability at all times and expressed confidence in the ability of the chairmen to lead and serve with distinction.

He said the sacked chairmen were disengaged due to lack of commitment, dedication, responsibility, accountability and transparency.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Hon. Justin Shaku of Katsina-Ala LGA, expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve.

He pledged their full support and commitment to the Alia-led administration with a promise to ensure that massive development is carried out at their various local governments to replicate the transformation agenda of Governor Alia in the state.