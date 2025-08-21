Benue: Alia Inaugurates 14-Member Steering C’ttee On Coal Bed Methane

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Thursday inaugurated a 14-member Steering Committee on Coal Bed Methane and Allied Resources, tasking them with harnessing the state’s natural gas reserves to drive electricity generation, industrial growth, and job creation.

Speaking at the ceremony in Government House, Makurdi, Governor Alia described the project as a “low-hanging fruit” with the potential to provide a sustainable economic base for Benue while tackling the challenges of epileptic power supply.

“If we are not harnessing what we have for the betterment of our people, then we would have too many explanations to give,” the governor said. “This project will not only improve electricity supply but also create jobs, attract investors, and reposition Benue for sustainable development.”

He decried the activities of illegal miners, which he said were robbing the state of revenue, fueling insecurity, and threatening peace in host communities. He expressed optimism that formalizing coal bed methane exploitation would restore investor confidence.

Linking the initiative to his administration’s wider development agenda, Alia disclosed plans for a cargo and passenger airport in Makurdi to boost trade, tourism, and agricultural exports. He assured the committee of government’s full support, calling the project “very dear to the heart of the administration.”

Committee chairman, Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, pledged members’ commitment to deliver on their mandate, stressing that coal bed methane (CBM) is not just about energy but also industrialization, agriculture, and transport.

He explained that modular gas-to-power plants with capacities of 20–30 megawatts could power agro-processing zones, industrial clusters, and healthcare facilities. CBM, he added, could also fuel compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, support manufacturing industries such as ceramics, textiles, breweries, and food processing, and create thousands of jobs.

“Coal bed methane will stimulate multiple sectors at once – energy, agriculture, transport, and services – making it one of the strongest levers for structural transformation in Benue State,” Amb. Ella said.

He emphasized the need for baseline studies, including gas quality testing and environmental assessments, to produce a bankable resource report that would attract investors. He also urged Governor Alia to facilitate at least weekly flights between Makurdi, Lagos, and Abuja as an interim measure while the proposed airport is underway, to ease access for prospective investors.

Amb. Ella commended the governor’s vision and assured that the committee would work with professionalism, transparency, and dedication to leave a lasting legacy.

The 14-member committee comprises Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella (Chairman), Deaconess Serumun D. Aber, Dr. Emmanuel Chenge, Prof. Mohammed Ibrahim, Hon. Alex Addingi, Mr. Michael Oglegba, Dr. Haruna Achile Madisca, Mr. Eric Hanqin Liu, Dr. Monica Eimujeze, Amb. Jennifer Igoh, Dr. Johnpaul Kpenkaan, Dr. Daniel Mailumo, Engr. Jonathan Ashie, and Dr. Erdoo Mongol-Aga (Secretary).