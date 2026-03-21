Benue: Alia Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State, has felicitated the Muslims faithful in the state, Nigeria and across the world, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He encouraged all Muslim Ummah to embrace the lessons, blessings and the spiritual benefits of Ramadan in their daily living, saying the Holy Prophet’s teachings of love, peace, justice and sacrifice, are major contributors to nation building

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula in Makurdi, the governor said “I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

“As we celebrate Eidel-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty, will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation”.