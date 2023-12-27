Benue: Alia Expresses Sadness Over Akeredolu, Na’Abah’s Death

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday expressed deep sadness over the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who represented the good people of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Governor Alia who described Akeredolu as a gentleman who, as the governor, gave his all in trying to change the fortunes of his state, urged the people of Ondo to take solace in the fact that his late colleague lived an exemplary and purposeful life with remarkable achievements as a public servant, administrator, lawyer and a dedicated family man.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kula Tersoo, further described the death of the duo of Akeredolu and Ghali Na’Abba, as a great loss, saying the lives they touched and their various contributions towards the development of the country will be greatly missed, not only by the people of Ondo and Kano states, but by the entire nation.

“Their passage constitutes a big blow to the people of Nigeria whose lives they touched in their eventful lives which they devoted to public service”.

Governor Alia prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and their immediate families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.