Benue: Alia Donates Four New Vehicles To Lobi Stars FC

…Promises to upgrade Aper Aku stadium to international standard

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday donated four new vehicles to Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi to ease the transportation challenges of the players and officials of the club.

The governor made the donation at the government house in Makurdi when the players and officials of the team led by its Vice Chairman, Mr Dominic Iorfa, paid a courtesy call on the governor, to appreciate him for the support the team has enjoyed under his administration.

Governor Alia who appreciated the club for its wonderful performances in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) so far this season, said the excellent results the team has achieved have put smiles on the faces of many Benue people.

The governor urged the team to maintain the momentum throughout the season, promising to ensure that the Aper Aku stadium is upgraded to an international standard before the end of the 2023/2024 season to enable it to start playing its home matches in Makurdi.

He described the group of players as the best, promising to continue to provide the team with a lot of cushions as a form of motivation.

Chairman of the club and Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode, thanked the governor for the enormous support he has given the club, insisting that the support is the reason the team is doing well in the ongoing NPFL season.

He appreciated the Vice Chairman, Mr Dominic Iorfa, for the work and energy he has put into the club, describing him as a sports enigma, who, despite all the skepticism surrounding the club at the beginning of the season, has propelled the club to the top, challenging for top honours in the country.

Also in their separate remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Club, Mr. Dominic Iorfa and Captain, Daniel Atsaka, while congratulating the governor over his Supreme Court victory, said the club has enjoyed the best welfare packages so far under his administration, saying the players and officials have not taken that for granted as reflected in the performances of the team.

They called on the people of the state to continue to support the team for more positive results as the season progresses.

Receiving the vehicles, the Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Creativity, Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, thanked the governor for the donation of the vehicles and for showing his love for sports and creativity, with a promise to ensure the team makes judicious use of the vehicles.