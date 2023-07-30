Benue: Alia Distances Self From Leaked Audio Of Plot To Influence Tribunal

…Disowns ally, says he’s responsible for his actions

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Sunday distanced himself from a viral audio which allegedly links him with a plot to influence the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal to tilt its support to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 election, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba are challenging the outcome and victory of Rev. Fr. Alia at the Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the opposition PDP recently raised the alarm over the governor’s alleged romance with the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem describing the alliance as a plot to influence the tribunal judges to twist the outcome of the case.

But New Telegraph gathered that in the leaked audio, a chieftain of the APC and an ally of Governor Alia, one Moses Ternenge, reportedly boated of his high influence on the Nigerian Judiciary and how he plans to compromise the tribunal in the ongoing case between the APC and other political parties in Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr. Ternenge who bragged of his access to the topmost levels of the judges in the country, also reportedly frowned at the ruling of the Makurdi Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in the case between the 23 local government council chairmen against the Governor to safeguard their three-year tenure of office.

Our correspondent that has been following the drama closely observed that already, the matter (leaked audio) has attracted a reaction from a group, Defenders of Democracy (DoD) which has tasked the governor to come clean on the matter.

President of DoD, Amos Uchiv in a statement told the governor “to come clean on the claims made by an aide of his in the leaked audio recording”.

“DoD demands urgent answers from Governor Alia on this matter as it borders on the integrity of the judiciary which is at the heart of the quest for the continued growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria”.

Clarifying the allegation, Governor Alia said Mr. Ternenge is neither his aide nor appointee adding that he is responsible for any action he takes.

The Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Tersoo Kula, “that Mr Moses Ternenge is neither an aide nor appointee of the Alia-led administration. He is an indigene of the state and an APC party man just like any other person that may be seen around the Governor.

“Moses Ternenge has never been appointed by His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Alia, officially or unofficially to represent or negotiate anything, anywhere for any purpose whatsoever on behalf of the Governor or the state.

“That as an adult that he is, Moses Ternenge is responsible for any action he takes. Such actions and utterances are not a representation of the principles and vision of Governor Hyacinth Alia”.

The governor maintained that he has come into governance with a very clear vision to reposition the state and restore her lost glories.

He said he has already started on a sound note as genuine lovers of the state are already pointing out positive signals of a positive Benue.