Benue: Alia Dissolves Boards Of Parastatals

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday dissolved all boards of parastatals and their chief executive officers. He directed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to hand over the government property in their possession to the most senior officer.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Tersoo Kula, who confirmed this to journalists, said the decision was reached during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting presided over by the governor.

Kula said briefs were received from key officers from finance and security, adding that even though a full State Executive Council (SEC) is yet to be constituted, five key positions including Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HoS) and Chief of Staff (CoS) have been made and have been sworn in.

He listed the appointees to include: Prof. Joseph Alaka- li, Secretary to the State Government; Moses Agbogbo Ode, Head of Service; Mr. Paul Biam, Chief of Staff; Dr. Emmanuel Chenge, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor. The governor’s spokesman said that the governor will proclaim the 10th Benue State House of Assembly on June 5.