Benue: Alia Declares Zero Tolerance For Revenue Leakages

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State directed all revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to block financial leakages, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and significantly increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 2026 fiscal year.

The governor gave the directive at the General Meeting of the Benue State Revenue Reconciliation Committee held at the Government House, Makurdi.

Addressing Permanent Secretaries, Directors, Heads of Agencies, and other key financial managers, Governor Alia emphasized that improved revenue performance remains critical to his administration’s development agenda.

He noted that the government’s capacity to deliver infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services depends largely on prudent financial management and enhanced revenue inflow.

Governor Alia disclosed that the state generated approximately N29 billion in IGR in the previous fiscal year, describing the figure as below the potential of a resource-rich state like Benue.

According to him, the challenge lies not in the absence of revenue sources but in systemic inefficiencies, weak compliance structures, and leakages that prevent funds from being fully captured and remitted.

The governor cited the example of a government establishment that generated nearly N2 billion within one month, stating that such performance demonstrates that improved revenue outcomes are achievable across the board.

He expressed concern over poor remittance culture in certain public institutions, including some healthcare facilities and tertiary institutions, and warned that underperforming agencies would face restructuring as part of ongoing reforms.

Governor Alia further directed that all government revenues be processed through a unified treasury framework to enhance transparency, monitoring, and reconciliation. He reiterated that his administration would not tolerate corruption, unauthorized collections, or any form of financial misconduct.

“Public service is a trust. Every kobo due to Benue State must be accounted for,” the governor stated, urging revenue officers to embrace innovation, professionalism, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

He also challenged members of the committee to propose creative strategies and modern approaches to expand the state’s revenue base, stressing the need for continuous professional development and inter-agency collaboration.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr. Moses Agbogbo Ode, described the reconciliation meeting as a regular annual engagement instituted by the present administration to assess fiscal performance at the beginning of each year.

He encouraged participants to openly discuss operational challenges affecting revenue generation and to work collectively toward practical solutions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Michael Oglegba, outlined the state’s fiscal outlook for 2026 and highlighted the introduction of a new tax law aimed at strengthening compliance and modernising revenue administration.

“The new tax law provides a more robust legal framework for assessment, collection, and enforcement. It will help close revenue gaps, improve transparency, and enhance the overall efficiency of our revenue system,” the commissioner stated.

Hon. Oglegba urged all MDAs to align strictly with the provisions of the new legislation, noting that improved IGR is essential to reducing dependence on federal allocations and sustaining development projects across the state.

Revenue managers gave a firm pledge to fully support the administration’s reform initiatives and intensify efforts toward surpassing the state’s revenue projections for the 2026 fiscal year.