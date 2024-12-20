Benue: Alia Creates Bureau For Livestock Devt

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Friday, announced the creation of the Bureau for Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Disease Control.

He swiftly announced the appointment of Dr. Asambe to head the bureau.

The governor also approved the appointment of Pharm. Peter Chieshe as Director General Benue Agro-Industrial Processing and Economic Transformation Bureau (BNAGRO).

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, said Pharmacist Chinese, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, “is knowledgeable and has many years of practical industrial experience and expertise, particularly in design, building and operation of rice and cereal processing.

Governor Alia said he is optimistic that the Chinese will bring his wealth of experience to his new role.

While congratulating the new appointee, the Governor emphasized the importance of upholding the ideals of the administration at all times.

The governor upgraded the appointment of Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe from Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to Director General.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"