Benue: Alia Condemns Otukpo Bank Robbery Attack As Death Toll Hits 15

…DPO, 3 other officers among those gruesomely killed

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned Friday’s armed robbery attack on five commercial banks including the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, First Bank, Access Bank, and Sterling Bank all in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state as the death toll reportedly hit 15.

Among the victims of the attacks were three customers including a councillor of Otukpo Ward 2 who was transacting business in one of the affected banks at the time, as well as the DPO, and CSP. John Adikwu, other three policemen and four bank officials.

Sunday Telegraph gathered at the time of filing this report that the police in the area had gunned down two of the robbers after their over two-hour operation and were exiting Otukpo town.

It was gathered further that some of the victims died of severe gunshot injuries after they were taken to the hospital a situation that gave rise to the death toll from seven as earlier reported.

Governor Alia has described the robbery incident “as an affront to the state.

The governor lamented that the incident “took place at the exact time the security council meeting held to tackle the excruciating insecurity situation bedevilling the state was in progress at the government house in Makurdi”.

He sympathized with the families of those who were gruesomely murdered by the robbers during the incident.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kula Tersoo, the governor said “It is an unfortunate development that people who were on duty, especially police officers, were shot and killed in cold blood by those mindless robbers.

“But they cannot get away with this. Already, security agencies are on their trail and must apprehend and bring them to justice”.

Governor Alia called on the people of the state to be vigilant and endeavour to report suspicious movements around them all the time.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command’s spokesperson, Anene Sewuese Catherine, in a statement said that the robbers who were intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku road engaged officers in a gun duel and two of them (the robbers) died in the process, adding that the other gang members who abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest area are being chased by the police.

Anene, a Superintendent of Police said, “The DPO who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and three other police officers have been confirmed dead at the hospital. Other persons who sustained injuries in the bank have been moved to the hospital for treatment. Investigation is ongoing at the moment”.