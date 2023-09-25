Benue: Alia Condemns Abduction Of Information Commissioner, Ex-LG Chair

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia on Monday condemned the kidnap of his Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo, and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr Iorwashima Erukaa.

While Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home in Zaki-Biam at about 8 pm on Sunday, Mr. Erukaa was also taken away by yet-to-be-identified bandits on Saturday.

The kidnappers who took the duo to unknown destinations, are reported to have made contact with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contact with Abo’s family.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Tersoo Kula, described the act as “barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable”, saying already security agencies have been detailed to immediately commence full-scale operations to ensure the safe release of the duo.

He has called on the people of the state to remain calm, as his administration will do everything to make the state safe for all.

New Telegraph gathered that the kidnappers stormed the residence of the Commissioner on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including his wife and children to lie face down, and took him away to a yet to identified location.

Witnesses said the abductors compelled the Commissioner at gunpoint to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

Abo was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29th, 2023.

He hails from the Ukum local government area which has been a major flashpoint of criminal activities with rampant killings and kidnappings in recent times.