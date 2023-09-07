Benue: Alia Cancels Media Parley To Mark 100 Days In Office

PDP: Afterall, it was days of fusion of emptiness and disappointment

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has shocked journalists he invited to the government house to showcase the milestones of his administration in the last 100 days in office as he abruptly cancelled the parley citing a virtual meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors as reason.

The meeting which was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, attracted media practitioners from all works of life to have a full grasp of what the governor said he has achieved since his assumption of office, rather than turning them back to their homes with long faces.

But the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has described Governor Alia’s days in office so far as “a fusion of emptiness and disappointment”.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Odeh, who announced the cancellation of the interaction, explained that the All Progressives Congress Governors were in a virtual security meeting, in which Governor Alia was also a participant”.

According to him, a new date will be communicated in due course and apologised for the inconvenience the postponement had caused to the guests.

Dr. Ode announced that Governor Alia had directed the newly sworn-in Special Advisers to proceed to Abuja in preparation for a two-day workshop organized for them at the weekend.

But reacting to the development, the PDP via its spokesman, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom viewed Alia’s 100 days in office as a fusion of emptiness and disappointment.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that he has achieved the worst take off in office of any governor of the state, both military and civilian, since its creation in 1976, with neither direction nor content to be found in anything he has done so far.

“PDP’s assessment of Governor Alia’s performance derives from the template of promises he made during the campaigns and after he assumed office, chiefly amongst which were to return persons displaced from herdsmen genocide (IDPs) back to their ancestral lands as well as to clear arrears of salaries and pensions to workers and retirees, all within his first 100 days in office.”

The party noted that not only did the governor fail to make good on any of those promises, but he has evidently not even considered them a priority since their pronouncement.

“If Governor Alia has achieved anything in his first 100 days in office, it is, perhaps a counterintuitive manner of governance which has seen him lock up all government financial accounts, giving as his alibi a fear of hyenas and hawks whom he says are waiting to devour the contents of those accounts.

“Yet, himself has been drawing from the same accounts since he is possibly a ‘lamb and dove’ who won’t touch the funds even as he administers them without the institutional supervision prescribed by law.”

The statement accused Governor Alia of reportedly running the most bizarre government ever known under Nigeria’s democracy, with his failure to appoint an Executive Cabinet well after the 60 days required under law, yet did award contracts to the tune of billions of naira within the same period, well above his lawful spending limit of N50 million and without the administrative procedure of Executive Council approval or legislative appropriation.