Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has called on the Federal Government to intensify security operations in the wake of devastating attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, which have so far claimed 56 lives.

Governor Alia who made this call on Saturday, April 19, after his on‐the‐ground assessment of the violence’s aftermath.

In both communities, homes and farmlands were razed, and dozens of civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed in what the governor described as “senseless and heinous” assaults.

Addressing journalists at the Sankera axis where security has since been bolstered Alia said, “These attacks cannot continue unchallenged.

READ ALSO:

I call on the Federal Government to deploy additional troops and intelligence assets immediately, to prevent more innocent lives from being lost.”

During his visit, Alia met with traditional and youth leaders from Ukum and Logo, assuring them that the state government would work with federal security agencies to develop stronger, community‐based responses to the crisis.

He warned against vigilantism, urging residents to “remain calm and resist any urge to take the law into their own hands.”

To reassure affected families, emergency relief teams have been dispatched with food, medical supplies, and temporary shelter materials.

“We must restore confidence in these communities,” the governor added, “and demonstrate that government remains both present and protective.”

With tensions high, Governor Alia stressed that unity among Benue’s diverse communities is paramount.

“Only through collective resolve and a coordinated security strategy can we overcome this threat and ensure lasting peace,” he concluded.

Share