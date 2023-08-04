Benue: Alia Approves 65-Year New Retirement Age

40-year length of service for teachers

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Friday approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the state.

The new approval only captures teachers that are recognized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Under the new approval, the new age of retirement for the teaching profession is 65 years with the length of service pegged at 40 years depending on whichever is earlier for the teachers.

In a circular signed by the state Head of Service, Moses Ogbogbo Ode, the new implementation takes effect from May 2023, following the enactment of the Harmonized Retirement Age (HRA) for teachers by the State House of Assembly, which was signed into law by the outgone administration.

The Ortom administration had at its twilight, signed three bills that pegged the retirement age of staff of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, College of Education, Katsina-Ala and College of Education, Oju to 65 years into law.

The trio of Bills harmonized the retirement age of academic and non-academic staff in those tertiary institutions.

Ortom said he had also sent another bill to the House of Assembly to extend the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years as recently provided by law.

However, Alia’s administration said that with the new development, there will no longer be boundaries in the implementation of the harmonized retirement age/length of service for Education Officers/Teachers.

“However, those who are not interested in the elongation scheme are free to apply for retirement from the service, in line with extant Public Service Rules.

“Furthermore, the Education Officers, Teachers and the general public are to note that, the Harmonized Retirement Age Law 2023, is superior to any guideline on the subject.