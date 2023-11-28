Benue: Alia Acknowledges Role Of Armed Forces In Safeguarding Nation

…Says farmers/herder clashes demand innovative, comprehensive approach

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has acknowledged the role of the Nigerian Armed Forces in safeguarding the stability and peace of the nation.

The governor stated this when he received Senior Course 46 students of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaaji to the state.

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College is a Joint Service institution established to train tactical and operational level officers in Command and Staff duties to make them capable of operating optimally in all types of military operations in the field as well as making them competent staff officers in the office.

The team is one of the ten teams currently on tour of selected states of the Federation as part of the 2023 Armed Forces Command and Staff College Nigeria Environmental Study Tour for students of Senior Course 46.

Addressing the team at the government house in Makurdi, Governor Alia expressed delight at their visit to the state.

The governor said the expedition will avail them not just an opportunity for academic enrichment but also a means to explore the invaluable lessons embedded within the government and society’s approach to combating contemporary internal security challenges.

“In this era of ever-evolving security threats, our armed forces play a central role in safeguarding the stability and peace of our beloved nation”.

The governor also lamented over the insecurity in the state saying “The intricate dynamics of farmers/herder clashes, bandits and land disputes pose exemplary challenges which demand an innovative and comprehensive approach from both government agencies and society at large”.

Leader of the team, and Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaaji, Commander Robert O. Obeya, thanked Governor Alia for the warm reception in the state, noting that the visit will afford the students the opportunity to carry out an on the spot assessment of the state in order to have first-hand knowledge of its activities as regards the efforts of government in combating security challenges.

Commodore Obeya acknowledged the efforts of the Alia administration in tackling the security challenges confronting the state and assured the government and people of their collaboration in tackling the security challenges.