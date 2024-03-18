Benue Agency Impounds 14 Trucks Conveying Ilmenite For Tax Evasion

…Govt to scrutinize data of miners to check insecurity

Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), on Monday, impounded 14 trucks loaded with Ilmenite (Titanium-Iron Oxide), mined from the Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the board, Mr. Emmanuel Agema, accompanied by the Directors of Enforcement and Tax Assessment, Titus Ningir and Titus Aondoakaa respectively as well as policemen to Adikpo, headquarters of the local government said, the trucks were impounded for not paying the due and appropriate taxes as contained in the Benue State Revenue Administration Law.

Mr. Agema also frowned at the none non-transparent nature of the miner’s activities which he said has made tax assessment for the companies inadequate.

He charged field staff of the board to always make independent investigations to ensure proper assessment of the taxpayers within their areas of coverage.

In the meantime, the state government is to scrutinize the data of miners operating in the state so as to help address the insecurity issues associated with illegal mining.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, made this known during an on-the-spot visit to some mining sites in Kwande following the impounding of trucks by BIRS for tax evasion.

The Commissioner, who is also the Benue State Chairman of the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO), said apart from the efforts of the committee to ensure that Benue maximises the benefits of her abundant mineral resources via the 13 per cent derivation, the committee is meeting with all licenced miners in the state to have them properly documented and flush out all illegal miners whom he noted are mostly associated with insecurity issues.

Also speaking at the mining sites visited, BIRS Ag. Executive Chairman, the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Solid Minerals, Mining and Forestry, Hon. Stephen Uta and the Caretaker Chairman of Kwande local government, Mark Hule, all expressed displeasure at the level of insecurity surrounding the communities where the mining companies operate.

The Media Assistant to the Ag. Executive Chairman of BIRS, Jacintha Benard, in a statement, said, the delegation also visited traditional rulers in the area to discuss ways of checkmating the excesses of illegal miners.