Benue AG Hails Tribunal Judgments On LG Election Petitions

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order in Benue State, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim, has congratulated the local government chairmen and councillors in the state on their victories at the Benue State Local Government Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Iormbagah Aondohemba Jacob, Mnyim expressed deep appreciation to the judges of the Appeal Tribunal sitting in Abuja for what he described as “sound and erudite” judgments delivered in the appeals.

He noted that the rulings reaffirm the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, “no matter whose ox is gored.”

Commenting on the petitions, Mnyim explained that 98% of the petitioners were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said their cases were based on claims that they were nominated by the Agada-led faction of the APC to contest in the Benue State Local Government chairmanship and councillorship elections.

However, Mnyim clarified that the petitioners were not screened by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), as the Benjamin Omale-led faction was, and remains, the only APC leadership in the state recognized by the party’s National Working Committee.

“The judges presiding over the Local Government Election Petition Appeals held that the petitions were anchored on pre-election matters and issues relating to the internal affairs of the APC in Benue State,” Mnyim stated.

