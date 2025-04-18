Benue AG Denies Corruption, Incompetence Allegations

Share

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order in Benue State, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim has refuted allegations of corruption and incompetence leveled against him in some sections of the media.

Mnyim was accused of allegedly causing the State government to lose hundreds of millions of naira through secret deals with individuals seeking Garnishee Orders against the State.

Petitioners further claimed that the Attorney General allowed more than ten Garnishee Orders against the State government to go unchallenged, thereby defrauding the State.

The whistleblowers, led by one Aare Abiodun, questioned why Governor Hyacinth Alia continued to retain Mnyim in his cabinet despite his suspension last year for allegedly instituting a case against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without the governor’s consent.

Abiodun described Mnyim as “a corrupt and compromised” Attorney General unfit to hold office.

However, in a swift reaction, Mnyim described the allegations as unfounded and malicious.

He asserted that in the past two years, he had demonstrated exemplary leadership, legal brilliance, and administrative ingenuity in repositioning the Ministry of Justice and strengthening Benue State’s legal architecture.

According to Mnyim, he successfully facilitated the granting of full autonomy to the Benue State Judiciary and House of Assembly, thereby upholding the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

He also highlighted his role in the establishment of three Commissions of Inquiry into State expenditures, asset sales, and security challenges between 2015 and 2023.

On the claim of litigation failures, Mnyim insisted that under his direct supervision, no case was lost by the Ministry of Justice.

He cited notable victories, including Ortom & Abounu v. Benue State Government—dismissed in favour of the State; 23 Suspended LG Chairmen v. BNSG—dismissed for abuse of court process; and TAK Nig. Ltd v. COP—where the court upheld the state’s position on illegal mining.

“As the then Legal Adviser of the APC in Benue State, I successfully defended the party in over 36 court cases filed by the then-ruling PDP. These victories enabled the APC to field its candidates in the 2023 elections, leading to an overwhelming and historic win,” Mnyim said.

Highlighting his achievements in institutional and legal reforms, the Justice Commissioner noted that under his stewardship, the ministry witnessed structural innovations.

These include the creation of the Directorates of Appeals, Judgment Debt Management, and Legal Services in MDAs; the establishment of the Public Order Directorate; and the “Save the Benue Child” Initiative—key interventions in civil order and child rights.

He added that he sponsored the passage of 10 landmark laws, including the Benue State Persons with Disability Law, the Public Procurement (Amendment) Law, the State Electricity Law, and the Benue State Electoral Amendment Law, among others.

“These initiatives demonstrate my unwavering commitment to protecting the vulnerable—an agenda strongly championed by the Executive Governor of Benue State,” Mnyim said.

He reiterated that the allegations contained in the petitions are baseless and a gross misrepresentation of facts.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Iormbagah Aondohemba Jacob, Mnyim stated that while he welcomes constructive criticism, he would not be distracted by politically-motivated efforts to tarnish his reputation.

He called on well-meaning citizens of Benue to disregard the smear campaign and continue to support the ongoing transformation of the Ministry of Justice and Public Order under his leadership.

