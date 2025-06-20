Benue: Adebayo Slams Tinubu For Not Visiting Yelewata Town

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Friday criticised President Tinubu for not visiting Yelewata town in Benue State where scores of residents were killed by vicious marauders.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu visited Benue on Wednesday, June 18, to sympathise with the people of the state over the killings of innocent residents by suspected killer herdsmen.

However, Tinubu stated that he had to abort his visit to Yelewata town because of rain, floods, and bad roads.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programm, Adebayo said the president’s excuse was not tenable.

The politician also said the president’s visit was politicised and that the number one citizen should have been more empathetic to the plight of the people.

“He (the president) should have made sure that come rain, come shine, he got to the venue of the attack, Yelewata, and he saw the people.

“He cannot say as commander-in-chief, there is a part of the country that is unreachable by you. People are living there.

“Going to a place of mourning that even during the Nigerian civil war, it would be newsworthy if there were 200 lives lost at one time.

“So, such a place is a somber occasion and he is in charge of all the people who followed him there.

“But what do you get there? It was like another political rally. That sombreness was not there.

“The president should have gone there as a chief mourner and his language should have been somber and his language should have been better controlled.”

