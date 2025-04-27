Benue: 50 Communities Displaced By Herdsmen – SEMA

Share

Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Sunday disclosed that over 50 communities across five Local Government Areas in the state have been sacked by armed herdsmen.

The agency made this known in a report titled ‘Displaced Communities in Benue State Where Fulanis Have Settled with Their Cows’.

The report of the agency comes amid renewed attacks in Ukum, Logo, Otukpo, and Gwer East LGAs, and details widespread displacement across 25 council wards, with Gwer West Local Government Area identified as the worst-hit.

The affected wards include Sengev, Gbaange/Tongov, Saav, Mbapupuu/Tswarev, Mbabuande Kyaav, Mbapa, Tsambe/Mbesev, Sengev/Yengev, Merkyegh, Nyamshi, Tijime, Tyough Ater, and Njaha.

READ ALSO

Other badly hit LGAs include Guma, where SEMA reported that several communities in Mbadwem, Nyiev, Mbaba, Uvir, and Mbayer/Yandev council wards have also been overrun by herders.

Gwer East’s Mbalom council ward, Makurdi’s Mbalagh and Bar wards, and Kwande’s Moon and Anwase wards were also listed among those suffering from sustained attacks.

The report paints a grim picture of the humanitarian situation in the state, with thousands of displaced persons forced to flee their ancestral homes and now living in makeshift shelters or IDP camps.

At least 13 official IDP camps are currently sheltering victims, while others have taken refuge with relatives in safer locations.

Share