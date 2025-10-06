Benue: 5 Siblings Drown In Boat Mishap

Tragedy struck in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday evening when a boat carrying several passengers capsized in Obagaji, the local government headquarters, leading to the death of five children.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when an overloaded boat carrying a man and his five children lost balance and overturned in the water. Sadly, all five children drowned before help could reach them.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched by local divers and community members, but the children were confirmed dead at the scene.

The heartbreaking incident has thrown the Obagaji Community into mourning, as sympathisers trooped to the residence of the bereaved father to offer condolences. Residents have called on authorities to enforce safety measures on waterways and prevent the overloading of boats, especially during rainy season.