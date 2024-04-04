Benue: 25 IDPs Test Positive For Lassa Fever, Tuberculosis

…Herdsmen ambush, rape women in search of water, says SEMA

At least over 25 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Ortese camp have reportedly tested positive for Lassa Fever and Tuberculosis.

Chairman of the camp, Mr. Samuel Imbila who disclosed this in an interview during the birthday celebration of the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, also informed that those diagnosed with the disease are already receiving treatment.

Mr Imbila stressed the need for the construction of more tents to decongest the IDPs to nib in the bud the outbreak and spread of diseases.

He further disclosed that the lack of water to drink and bathe in the camp for over three months amidst the prevailing heat has posed a threat to the lives of the IDPs especially children who are coming up with heat rashes all over their bodies.

Corroborating the position of the Ortese camp chairman, the representative of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the Camp Mr Mark Terver, said the IDPs are going through hell in the area of water supply, adding that, the IDPs mostly women trek from 3 to 4 kilometres in search of water and in the process, most of them are being ambushed and raped by the marauding herdsmen.

“We want to appeal to the Bishop, the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the plight of the Ortese IDPs by providing water for the people because the armed herdsmen usually rape a number of our women here on a daily basis in their quest to get water either in the day or night time, we need water to avoid an outbreak of cholera and other water-borne diseases in the camp”.

In an interview, Bishop Anagbe described the IDPs at Ortese camp as his flock displaced from different parishes from Udei denary whom he encountered years ago.

Bishop Anagbe said it was indeed sad that most of them were killed by the marauding herdsmen and those who survived the attacks are now in the IDP camps, while schools, hospitals and churches in these communities are all being destroyed”.

The Bishop further disclosed that over 165 IDP pupils have been given scholarships to study in Catholic Secondary Schools across Makurdi Diocese, adding that plans are also underway to ensure that those of primary school age are also carried along in subsequent enrollment.

“For me, celebrating with the downtrodden is not a new thing because, I usually celebrate almost every Christmas with inmates at the prison to identify with them and give them a sense of belonging, and this year I chose to celebrate my 59th birthday which comes up every 2nd of April with the Ortese IDPs, which makes more meaning to me because, for the fact that the IDPs are happily seen us, we will also share the little we brought with them”

New Telegraph reports that assorted food and non-food items brought by the Bishop were shared among the IDPs to cushion the effect of hardship.