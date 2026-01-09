Benue: 2 Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Jato Aka

Arenewed wave of cultrelated violence has left two dead in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, after opposing groups engaged in a bloody confrontation on Wednesday.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the development yesterday through its spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, who revealed that the attack stemmed from a fierce struggle between members of the Red and Black confraternities.

Before security agents intervened, several persons from both camps reportedly sustained serious injuries during the melee. Providing more details, Edet said, “On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at about 10:30 hours, operatives attached to Jato-Aka Division responded to a violent clash between rival cult groups known as Red and Black.

The clash resulted in the death of two male persons, while other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.”

She further noted that police operatives arrested eight individuals suspected of involvement in the clash. Those apprehended include: Mvaater Adebo (M), Pineter Akurayati (M), Daniel Ese (M), Samuel Kwaghzer (M), Isaac Iorapul (M), Terungwa Tertese (M), Aondonenge Aper (M), and Ternenge Aondokura (M).

Edet also disclosed that in a separate incident on the same day, officers confronted a group of suspected kid- nappers during a foiled abduction attempt targeting a hotelier in Zaki Biam, Ukum LGA.

Narrating the encounter, she said, “Acting swiftly on the information, a patrol team attached to Ukum Division was immediately de- ployed to the location. Upon sighting the police operatives, the bandits opened fire.