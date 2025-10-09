Benue: 17 LGAs Under Attack, Scores Displaced – SEMA

The Benue State Government has again raised the alarm that 17 out of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state are currently under severe attacks by armed herdsmen.

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Dr. James Iorpuu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday in Makurdi.

Dr. Iorpuu stated that only Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Konshisha, Gboko, Ushongo, and Vandeikya are not currently experiencing the attacks.

He said the persistent violence has displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, leaving scores homeless and financially stranded.

The BSEMA boss, who also serves as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, warned that without dredging the Rivers Benue and Niger, Nigeria would continue to experience devastating floods annually.

Dr. Iorpuu commended the recently concluded Conference of State Emergency Management Agencies held in Lagos, noting that it had enhanced the capacity of emergency managers across Benue.

He also lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia’s efforts in addressing the humanitarian challenges confronting the state, saying his performance has exceeded public expectations.

Meanwhile, amid the unending attacks by invading herdsmen, the people of Turan District in Kwande Local Government Area have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to end what they described as a “cycle of human abuse” in the area.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi, the Secretary of the Turan Concern Elites Board of Trustees, Dr. Jacob Ayua, lamented that the district has endured years of sustained attacks by armed herdsmen and terrorists.

“For over two decades, Turan land has been under siege by armed herdsmen and terrorists. We have suffered displacement, buried thousands, and endured hunger, fear, and endless loss. Yet, through it all, we have remained peaceful and law-abiding,” he said.

Dr. Ayua accused some security personnel deployed to the area of failing to protect residents, alleging that instead of confronting the attackers, they had turned their weapons against innocent civilians.

“The Nigerian Army has not confronted the bandits who kill our people. Not once have they shown the same might against terrorists that they unleash against our women, children, and IDPs,” he said.

The group called for a full, transparent, and independent investigation into last month’s killings of three students and other civilians allegedly shot by soldiers deployed to the area.

Dr. Ayua demanded that the investigation be impartial and thorough, with findings made public and the culprits prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.

He also urged authorities to ensure medical care and reparations for all victims and their families, including hospital bills, funeral expenses, and fair compensation for lives lost.

Furthermore, the group condemned alleged acts of intimidation and extortion by soldiers posted to Jato Aka, claiming that some officers demand money from IDPs and bereaved families before allowing them to recover corpses from the bush.

“This is an insult to human dignity and an aggravation of our pains,” Dr. Ayua said.

He appealed to the international community, human rights organizations, and civil society groups to document the atrocities, amplify their plight, and demand accountability from the Nigerian state.