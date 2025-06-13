Benue: 1,303 Corps Members Sworn In

Share

1,303 Corps members were on Friday in Benue State, sworn in during the opening ceremony of 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese represented by Justice J.N. Adagba administered the oath on the corps members.

The Governor of Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Dr Philip T. Nongu, in his address advised the corps members that they have a great role to play in shaping the future of Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged them to use their God-given talents to serve their fatherland with unreserved loyalty and dedication.

Alia said: “Over the years, the National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) has proven to play pivotal roles as an institution for nation building and national integration; I therefore urge you to thread in laudable footsteps of the founding fathers of the scheme by contributing your quota to national development. It is logical that finding yourselves in a strange land would create all sorts of doubt and fear but I assure you that being in Benue State is just home away from home.

“Accordingly, I encourage you to settle down, quickly adjust and adopt to the new camp environment; interact and integrate with your colleagues from other communities, regions and States in line with the NYSC core values.

“The service that you will be called to render, through the instrumentality of your various posting after the orientation camp, will help plug the skilled manpower gaps across the state. We are aware that you can only achieve the aforementioned tasks comprehensively in an atmosphere of peace.

“Sadly, our nation is currently bedeviled with security challenges and Benue state has not been left out. However, let me quickly allay your fears and assure you that as a government, we are poised to ensuring that your security is guaranteed all through your stay in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, our administration in conjunction with all security agencies have put in place giant proactive measures to ensure the safety of all places and residential areas of Corps members in the state.”

He added: “As you may already know, the NYSC scheme was established in 1973 to avail graduates like you the opportunity to tell a richer tale of who we are as a nation; by acquiring better understanding of the Nigerian people and their cultures so as to completely discard all vestiges of ethnicity, and all forms of nepotism in our national life. I therefore urge you to integrate freely amongst yourselves and cultivate friendship that will last you a lifetime.

“In line with the realities of the 21st century, and of our economic situation as a country, the scheme prioritizes a programme that you will be introduced to, the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED). I urge you all to take the SAED programme seriously as it is a door to great fortune.”

“I would like to restate the commitment of Benue State Government to the National Youth Service Corps scheme. I equally will like to use this opportunity to appreciate the courage charisma and leadership of the State Coordinator, staff and collaborating agencies on camp for their tireless effort, dedication and bravery. Thank you all for making sure that the beautiful story on national integration and unity continues to be told to these young Nigerians and leaders of tomorrow and urge you never to rest on your oars.

“Having said that, on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I hereby declare the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course for Corps members deployed to Benue State open.”

The NYSC Benue State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, in her address, recalled that the NYSC has four cardinal programmes.

She explained that the orientation course is the first which formally ushers the corps members into the service year.

According to her, it is designed to adequately equip them with the knowledge they need to navigate through the service year and beyond.

She noted that it is highly regimented, comprising physical trainings, intellectual/motivational lectures, sporting activities, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) and training.

Addressing the corps members, Garba said: “You will be challenged through healthy competitions where you are expected to display the spirit of sportsmanship. You will also be co- opted into administrative operation of the camp to further enhance the desired leadership and citizenship skills required of you.

“All these activities and programme have been carefully designed to engage you towards self-reliance and build your capacity for future leadership responsibilities. You are therefore enjoined to actively participate in all camp activities.”

The state coordinator reassured the corps members that the government and people of Benue State are very hospitable and accommodating.

Garba said: “I wish to seize this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the government and good people of Benue State for their unwavering support to the scheme.

“My colleagues in NYSC and collaborating agencies you have played very important roles in the successes recorded so far. It is our hope that you will not relent as we continue to work as partners to advance the scheme in particular and the nation in general.”

Share