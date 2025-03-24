Benue: 11 Kidnapped, One Killed In Ohimini Lga

Share

At least, 11 persons were reportedly kidnapped and one killed at the weekend when suspected kidnappers made an incrsion into Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, a driver, who was reportedly attempting to dodge an earlier abduction attempt at Efu’egwanokwu was, however, shot dead by the abductors.

Ohimini is one of the local government areas in the Benue South Senatorial District that is grappling with the growing insecurity in the state. Chairman of the local government, Hon. Adole O.J Gabriel confirmed the incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Political Matters, Audu Sunday, he strongly condemned the kidnap incident. Hon. Adole said the incident, “occurred on the Omutele-Ankpechi road on Saturday night where 11 persons were reportedly abducted.”

He expressed deep concern over the rising cases of insecurity in the region, and directed security agencies to intensify efforts in securing the safe release of the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Ohimini Local Government chairman emphasised the need for immediate and strategic security measures to curb the alarming trend of kidnapping in the area.

He appealed to the state government for immediate intervention, stressing that the increasing insecurity poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of people of the local government.

Hon. Adole further called on the state government to deploy necessary resources and security reinforcements to prevent further escalation of criminal activities in the area.

“We can no longer sit back and watch our people live in fear. I urge the state government to treat this security challenge as a matter of urgency. The lives and safety of our citizens must remain a top priority,” Adole stated.

