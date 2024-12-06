Benson-Awoyinka, Onung, Others To Headline Aeroport College Of Aviation’s 8th Convocation

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka alongside the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung and other travel professionals have been listed as special guests and speakers at Aeroport College of Aviation and Management 10th anniversary and eighth convocation ceremony, with activities slated to hold between December 9 and 15, 2024.

The theme for this milestone celebration is; From Dreams to Wings: Celebrating the Journey for a Global Sky.”

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the institution, which has been a leader in aviation education in Nigeria.

Onung will deliver the keynote address at the convocation ceremony while Benson-Awoyinka and Captain Damilola Ajina, Chief Pilot of Green Africa Airlines will also deliver papers at the ceremony.

The week-long celebration will feature a convocation ceremony where graduating students will receive their diplomas and certificates.

Charity walk focused on tourism along designated routes in Lagos, visits to the SOS Children’s Village, African Cultural Day, novelty football matches and the induction of new members into the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) are listed as part of the activities.

To celebrate and encourage the staff of the aviation school, management will organize a retreat and awards ceremony to honour staff members for their commitment and service to Aeroport over the past 10 years.

Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, the host and CEO of Aeroport Group, expressed excitement about the upcoming events, noting, “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone in our institution’s history.

“Our commitment to providing world-class aviation education has earned us a reputation as one of the leading aviation colleges in Nigeria.”

Aeroport College of Aviation and Management has consistently been at the forefront of aviation education in Nigeria, offering training programs in aviation management, flight dispatch, and other related fields.

The institution has produced numerous graduates who have gone on to enjoy successful careers in the aviation industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: