Benjamin Oyemonlan Wins Two Awards At CoolWealth Awards

2026 has started with sparks for young, thriving technology entrepreneur and fintech executive, Benjamin Oyemonlan, who has already hit the eye of the bull, by winning two awards at the CoolWealth Awards held in Lagos recently.

While most folks are still busy idealizing on their New Year resolutions and plans, Benjamin Oyemonlan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Platnova, a financial technology company focused on cross-border payments and digital banking services for users in Africa is already digging deep and making big splashes

And in bold demonstration of his contributions to the development of the technology space , Oyemonlan won two awards at the CoolWealth Awards.

He received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Humanitarian Personality of the Year awards.

Like most illustrious personalities, Oyemonlan started his career in software development and financial technology, working on digital payment systems and blockchain-related projects.

He became known in parts of the African technology community under the name “Trillbjm” for his involvement in early cryptocurrency and fintech initiatives targeted at young users and small businesses.

Reports in Nigerian media have described his early work in software engineering and digital finance, as well as his involvement in projects aimed at improving access to online payments and alternative financial tools for underserved users.

Oyemonlan is the founder and CEO of Platnova, a fintech platform that provides multi-currency virtual accounts, payment cards, and cross-border transfer services for individuals and businesses.

The company focuses on enabling African freelancers, startups, and small businesses to receive and send international payments and to access digital banking tools that are often limited by traditional banking infrastructure.

Since its launch, Platnova has operated in several African markets and has positioned itself within the growing sector of digital financial services supporting remote work and online commerce.

According to the award organisers, the recognitions were based on his role in building financial technology products and his involvement in community-focused initiatives.

Benjamin Oyemonlan has been involved in educational support projects, digital-skills training programmes, and community development initiatives aimed at young people and low-income communities.

These activities contributed to his selection for the Humanitarian Personality of the Year award in 2026.

As a public figure, Benjamin Oyemonlan maintains a public presence through technology conferences, media interviews, and social media platforms.

His professional profile has been referenced by Nigerian business and technology media in coverage of fintech development and digital entrepreneurship.