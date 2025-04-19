Benjamin Oyemonlan: Tech Visionary Championing Africa’s Digital Future With Human Touch

Share

In a world where rapid innovation often overshadows humanity, Nigerian-born tech entrepreneur Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje stands out not just for his groundbreaking digital platforms, but for his unwavering commitment to compassion.

As the founder of Platnova, an all-in-one money and lifestyle app transforming digital payments across Africa and its diaspora, Benjamin is reshaping how people interact with money.

But he’s not stopping there. His ventures also include Zap Africa, a decentralized crypto exchange empowering African crypto traders, and Shortlet App, a homegrown Airbnb alternative designed specifically for African cities.

With his remarkable accomplishments, it’s no surprise he has earned the title of ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and continues to be celebrated as a global tech talent. Yet, what truly sets Benjamin apart is the depth of his vision one that combines innovation with inclusion.

For Benjamin Oyemonlan, Technology is more than a tool it’s a bridge. A bridge between the privileged and the underserved, between Africa’s present and its limitless future.

His next chapter? Scaling Platnova into new African and diaspora markets, launching physical USD cards, business wallets, and AI-powered automation tools.

He also plans to roll out a global talent initiative to train and fund emerging African tech founders.

“We’re not just building platforms,” he says. “We’re building ecosystems.”

With expansion into Europe and North America already underway, and a seed funding round on the horizon, Benjamin is steadily positioning Platnova and his other ventures as pillars of Africa’s digital evolution.

Unlike many who rise to the top and distance themselves from the realities of the poor, Benjamin embraces his roots with humility.

A committed philanthropist, Benjamin Oyemonlan frequently donates to charitable causes, sponsors scholarships for students facing academic dropout, and provides direct financial support to strangers in need.

“I believe philanthropy is God-like,” he says. “The greatest law in the Bible is to love your neighbor as yourself. How better can I portray that if I don’t have love for humanity?”

His ethos is simple but powerful: success is incomplete if it does not uplift others.

Beyond his technical wizardry which sees him serve as Chief Technology Officer for several digital organizations Benjamin displays a rare wisdom that transcends his years.

A proven expert in blockchain and FinTech architecture, he approaches each venture with both strategy and soul.

For him, leadership isn’t about being at the top it’s about making the climb easier for those coming after.

“Engaging in philanthropic work gives you perspective. It makes you a better leader and sets the example for others to help those who can’t help themselves,” he added.

As the continent watches a new era of digital transformation unfold, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje is proof that innovation and empathy are not mutually exclusive.

Through his ventures and values, he’s not only rewriting Africa’s tech story but also inspiring a generation to lead with heart.

