Benjamin Mendy Sign For Lorient

Ligue 1 side, Lorient this morning announced the signing of French left-back, Benjamin Mendy on a two-year deal, following the expiry of his contract with Manchester City this summer.

Last week, Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and another of attempted rape, having previously been cleared of six charges of rape and one of sexual assault back in January. He has now been acquitted of all charges.

The former France international was suspended by Manchester City following his arrest in August 2021 and has not played football since.

He now makes his return to football with a move back to Ligue 1.

In France, the former Le Havre youth academy graduate notably turned out for Marseille and then Monaco before joining the Premier League side in 2017.

With Les Merlus, he will wear the number five shirt and will make his first appearance at the club’s training ground today.