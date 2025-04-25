Benjamin Kalu And Pursuit Of Constitutional Reform

Share

With unyielding dedication and a visionary spirit, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu is spearheading a revolution in Nigeria’s constitutional history.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, the Deputy Speaker is galvanizing efforts to reshape the nation’s future, fostering a new era of unity, progress, and prosperity.

Nigeria’s constitutional journey has been a winding path, marked by twists and turns since its inception under British rule.

The nation’s history has been shaped by a succession of creations, reviews, and amendments, with each step aiming to craft a document that truly reflects the people’s aspirations.

Despite the efforts of successive administrations, the 1999 Constitution has remained a work in progress, with many challenges still to be addressed.

Under civil or democratic rule, the review of the Constitution has been a persistent theme, with lawmakers striving to create a document that meets the people’s yearnings.

Critical issues like state creation, independent candidature, women’s inclusivity in politics, and intra-party primaries have lingered, unresolved, despite multiple attempts to address them.

From the 1st National Assembly to the 9th, successive assemblies have grappled with these challenges, trying to find solutions that would propel the nation’s democracy forward.

However, with the advent of the 10th National Assembly and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s leadership as Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, the amendment process has taken on a new sense of purpose and momentum.

His leadership has given credence, credibility, and reliability to the process, building confidence among citizens that meaningful change is finally within reach.

With a renewed sense of hope and determination, Nigeria’s constitutional journey may finally be nearing a turning point.

In pursuit of this noble objective, Chief Kalu has emerged as a passionate champion of a people’s constitution, driven to create a national document that sparks meaningful change and addresses long-standing issues within the 1999 constitution.

FhWith a steadfast commitment to results, he has demonstrated equanimity and a keen sense of purpose. Chief Kalu’s proactive approach is characterized by strategic measures and innovative solutions designed to propel the constitutional review process forward.

His advocacy extends to diverse stakeholders, including the governors’ forum, state assembly members, and the general public.

Chief Kalu firmly believes that the voices of ordinary citizens are essential in shaping a constitution that truly reflects the people’s aspirations.

By prioritizing national values and protecting specific state values and public interests, he has fostered a robust and inclusive approach to the Constitution Amendment, mobilizing support and building momentum across the nation.

Kalu’s dedication to crafting a citizen-centric constitution has earned him widespread recognition.

UHis efforts to drive innovative reforms have been exemplary, and his commitment to creating a powerful and prosperous nation that serves the collective interest of all citizens is unwavering.

A notable example of his legislative initiatives is the Bill to amend Section 33 (1) of the 1999 constitution, which aims to abolish unrestricted death penalties for certain offenses.

Through his proactive engagement with journalists and other stakeholders, Chief Kalu is working tirelessly to ensure the successful completion of the constitutional review by December 2025.

Kalu’s determination is both compelling and results-driven. His committee has made significant strides, collecting 161 proposals for amendment and breaking new ground in the constitutional review process.

To ensure success, Chief Kalu has devised a productive interface, engaging critical stakeholders and gathering insights into best practices. This approach has enabled the development of executable templates and work plans, driving the amendment process forward.

Through extensive consultations across various states and geo-political zones, Chief Kalu has expanded the frontiers of the amendment process, garnering support and developing a deep understanding of the nation’s needs.

His innovative initiatives have stimulated timely feedback mechanisms and secured buy-in from Houses of Assemblies and governors, making the constitutional review process more inclusive and achievable. Notably, his leadership has helped build consensus on contentious issues like Tax Reforms and State Police.

As an astute workaholic, Kalu has referenced 44 Bills requiring alterations in key areas such as State Police, Local Government autonomy, and transition to a parliamentary system. His patriotic and nationalistic approach has fostered national unity, cohesion, and reliability, embracing diverse opinions, idiosyncrasies, and ethnic persuasions.

By transcending primordial sentiments and bickering, Kalu has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving the constitutional review process towards a successful outcome.

Rt. Hon. Kalu’s commitment to democratic values, equality, justice, and fairness is shaping a constitution that embodies Pan-Nigerianism and promotes enhanced governance. This constitution aims to address public concerns, stimulate the national economy, and foster prosperity for all citizens.

As one of the most outstanding parliamentarian in the 10th House of Representatives, Chief Kalu’s legislative achievements and exceptional performance set him apart as a refined leader with unparalleled records.

His impressive track record of successive landslide wins has solidified his position as a consistent representative of Bende Federal Constituency since 2019.

A scholar and a man of action, Chief Kalu is renowned for his flagship projects and people-focused interventions. Notably, his Peace in the South East Project (PISE) initiative seeks to address insecurity challenges in the region through non-kinetic methods.

Additionally, the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, a charity-based organization, underscores his commitment to making a positive impact.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s numerous contributions to humanity have earned him a plethora of awards and recognitions, including the Valuable Parliamentarian award, Outstanding Representative Member of the Year, Zik’s Award of Excellence on Civic Engagement, and the Leadership Excellence (LEEX) Awards, among others. As a distinguished legislator, he is also a fellow and member of several professional bodies, notably the African Union Pan African Parliament and the ECOWAS Parliament, where he has held key committee roles.

Through his exemplary leadership of the Constitution Amendment Committee, Rt. Hon. Kalu has demonstrated his legislative prowess and unwavering love for Nigeria. His dedication to the nation’s progress is evident in his tireless efforts to shape a better future for all Nigerians. As an outstanding Parliamentarian in the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu CON has set a high standard for legislative excellence and patriotism.

As Nigeria continues on this new chapter, shaped by the tireless efforts of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and his team, the nation looks forward to a brighter future, built on the foundations of a more inclusive, just, and equitable Constitution. The journey ahead promises to be filled with challenges and opportunities, but with leaders like Rt. Hon. Kalu, Nigeria’s prospects for progress and prosperity have never been more promising.

Oduh is a former parliamentarian writing from Abuja.

Share