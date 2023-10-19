Benjamin Etu: The Visionary CEO Fueling Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector

In the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, stands a company that has been a stalwart in the oil and gas industry for nearly two decades. Bevian Oil and Gas Limited, led by its CEO/MD, Benjamin .O. Etu, has established itself as a key player in the sector, offering an impressive array of services to an extensive clientele.

Bevian Oil and Gas Limited, with its registration number 673257, was incorporated on November 17, 2006. Situated at 19, Sanya-Olu Street off Oregun Road, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA, the company has consistently served the oil and gas and related industries since its inception.

Benjamin Etu’s brainchild, Bevian Oil and Gas Limited offers a comprehensive range of services, including pipeline installation, fabrication, wellhead platforms, equipment supply, emergency leak repairs, and maintenance of oil field equipment.

Their expertise extends to logistics, marine services, and the supply of chemicals, making them a one-stop solution for various industry needs.

The company’s mandate revolves around the oil and gas sector, and it has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and excellence in all its endeavours. Bevian Oil and Gas Limited has become a trusted name in the industry.

Beyond his role in the corporate world, Benjamin Etu hails from Esako Central Fugar in Edo State, Nigeria, and is known as a true Prince in his community. He is described as a compassionate and humble figure, known for his unwavering support for youths, widows, the less privileged, and the disabled.

Etu is many things rolled into one and means many things to many people. To the poor, he is a cheerful giver and a wealth creator. To the voiceless, he is a dodged human rights activist. To the youth, he is a job creator, educator, and mentor. To the women, he is a gender-friendly empowerer. To the sick, he is a succour giver.

Well academically accomplished, Etu is based abroad, although hails from a royal family in Fugar, Etsako Central local government area of Edo State.

To the people of the Fugar community, he is a bridge builder, an astute philanthropist, a community builder, and a beacon of hope.

To his Etsako tribesmen, he is one of the brightest stars from Etsakoland. To other Edo people, he is an illustrious example of a detribalized Edo son.

Etu’s versatility extends beyond the oil and gas sector. He has ventured into real estate, hospitality, and the automotive industry, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

While his domain is the business world, Benjamin Etu is also a dedicated philanthropist. His contributions to various communities in his state, especially to women, have earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

In an interactive session with newsmen, Etu said Bevian Oil and Gas Limited isn’t just a company but a strategic partner in energy solutions.

He stated that the firm over the years continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, and his dedication to both business and community welfare makes him a true leader and visionary in every sense.

He said that from pipeline installations to equipment supply, from emergency leak repairs to logistics and marine services, the company offers an exhaustive array of services.

He said their holistic approach ensures that every aspect of your project is in capable hands.

Speaking further, he said at Bevian, that quality isn’t a buzzword it’s a way of life.

“The company’s unwavering commitment to providing top-notch services has made it the preferred choice in the industry. When you choose Bevian, you’re choosing reliability, precision, and a commitment to the highest industry standards.

“While Bevian’s core strength lies in the oil and gas sector, the company’s versatility extends into real estate, hospitality, and the automotive industry. Whether you’re seeking energy solutions or exploring other ventures, Bevian has you covered.

“When you choose Bevian Oil and Gas Limited, you’re not just selecting a service provider; you’re forging a partnership for success. Their experienced team, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to excellence make them the cornerstone of your projects.”