Benitez, Sarri Lose Jobs in Spain, Italy

Rafa Benitez has been sacked as Celta Vigo manager after less than a season in charge of the club This comes after Celta Vigo’s 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday. Similarly, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has resigned after a poor run of form left the Serie A team off the pace in the race for European football, Italian media reported yesterday The outcome of the match leaves Celta Vigo just one place and two points above the relegation zone in La Liga.

Benitez won only five of his 28 league matches in charge of Celta Vigo. The 63-year-old was appointed last summer. Celta thanked Benitez and his departing staff in a statement of yesterday. The Spanish club also highlighted their “honesty and professionalism” during their time at the club. Benitez has coached the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid in the past. Contacted by AFP, Lazio refused to either confirm or deny the widespread reports that Sarri had stepped down.

Monday night’s 2-1 home defeat to Udinese left Lazio seven points from Atalanta who sit in Italy’s Europa Conference League place and a further four away from the final Champions League spot held by Bologna. Lazio finished second last season but are currently ninth after losing 12 of their 28 league fixtures.