Benins Afrobeat Prodigy, St Michael Awakening Souls With Soul-Stirring Melodies

St Michael, a well-known musical artist from Benin city, Edo State has excelled in the field of Afrobeat and Afro pop music.

St Micheal, a year one student of UNIBEN music encompasses the alluring subgenre of Afrobeat and Afro Pop, which has its roots in the spiritual world.

Numerous listeners have been profoundly affected by his soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, which resonate strongly with the reality of life.

He said, “I discovered that I can sing in my secondary school days but I was not ready for it, even though I was not ready for it but my love and passion for music make me to release my first record ever “JUJU AND SHAYO” last year 2024.

After I had an accident on Nov 3rd. 2024 the music in me has fully awakened ”

The music of St Micheal inspires a good awakening and carries listeners to a state of life realities. His mesmerizing vocals and skillful instrumentation combine to provide a seamless sound that uplifts the spirit and arouses feelings.

The depth of love and reverence that permeates each note ignites a fire in the hearts of those who hear it.

St Micheal masterfully conveys profound Afrobeat to its best in a relatable and approachable way with his singular ability to weave moving stories into his songs.

He fosters believes, optimism, and the acceptance of one’s reality in his listeners through his songs.

The Afrobeat music scene has been forever changed by St Micheal’s contributions to the Afrobeatand Afro pop music genre.

Every note reflects his devotion to his craft and steadfast commitment to his music. St Michael continues to have an impact on listeners’ lives by serving as a constant reminder of the tremendous beauty and transformative of good music through his stirring melodies and lyrics.

