Benin Youths Protest Against Obaseki Family

The heat generated by disagreement between a former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin is not abating anytime soon, as youths held a protest in front of the Obaseki family house.

The youths who held several placards to show their grievances also sang Bini war songs.

Recall that Benin youths, a week today, kidnapped Dr Pedro Obaseki for alleged disrespect to the Oba of Benin. Obaseki was stripped naked to his boxers, dragged through the streets of Benin to the Oba palace.

A joint statement signed by the president, Aiguobasinmwin Movement Worldwide, Iyamu Osaro, also known as Culture and Coordinator, Otedo Youth Union, Uwadiae Iyoha, was read at the venue and made available to journalists on Saturday.

The statement, titled, Public Warning and Call for Accountability, the duo said they were compelled to hold the protest and release the statement due to the unpalatable utterances of the former governor and his allies.

The group said they would not watch the sacred royal palace become a joke or an item of ridicule, noting that the Obaseki family held a press conference to slam the harassment of Dr Pedro Obaseki but never cautioned their family members when they disrespected the Oba.

The statement reads, “Today, we, the concerned youths and stakeholders of Edo State, are compelled by the persistent misdemeanours, reckless utterances, and sustained provocations by Godwin Obaseki, and his close associate, on the Oba of Benin, to embark on this warning walk and issue this statement of facts to properly situate the issues before the public.

“The palace of the Oba of Benin is sacred to the Edo people, who are forever loyal to the throne. Also, the Bini people have been peaceful, loving and have always worked in accordance with stipulated constitutional laws.

“However, we shall not stand and watch our sacred royal palace ridiculed by some mediocres, whether physical or online, and we shall always be radical towards anybody who does so.”

The group noted that the former governor should come back to the state and give explanations on contentious issues that have been linked to him.

While raising posers, the youths said the prolonged silence of the Obaseki family before now showed that “moral authority cannot be selectively invoked only when consequences arise.”

The group added, “While we do not support violence in any form, it is on record that we have constantly warned those who are in the habit of throwing tantrums at the great Benin Royal Palace to desist.

“We insist that actions and words have consequences, and those who have held positions before and are still holding positions must be prepared to be held accountable by lawful and civil means. We don’t have mercy for any person or group of persons who are commissioned by Obaseki and his team to disrespect our God given throne.

“We therefore caution against selective outrage, misinformation, or attempts to intimidate Edo people for expressing legitimate grievances. No individual should be unjustly harassed or scapegoated.

“It should be noted that we are born to continually defend our rich culture, traditions, heritage and customs. Nobody should make mistakes of casting aspersions on the custodian of our rich culture, traditions, heritage and customs; otherwise he or she will meet the wrath of the Edo people.

“Finally, we want to urge the Obaseki family to restate their loyalty to the throne and call their sons to right the wrong of the past instead of making more threats.”