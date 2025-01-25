Benin Traditional Council warns Against use of Royal Costumes at Ceremonies

Share

The Benin Tradition Council on Friday warned against the use of chieftaincy tradi- tional costumes specifi- cally meant for the Oba of Benin, Oba’s wives, the royal family and ti- tled chiefs by members of the public during ceremonies.

The listed include round coral bead (lkele), Eben (ceremonial sword) and Okuku (head-gear for the Oba’s wives (Queens). Seven palace chiefs, in a statement made avail- able to journalists at a press briefing in Benin City, described the wearing of the chieftaincy traditional cos- tumes by a non-member of the royal family as an abuse, aberration, and abomination.

The chiefs said that the costumes are used by “uninformed and disgruntled ele- ments” during marriage and burial ceremonies. They equally invoked the spirits of Benin ancestors on those wearing the costumes during marriages and burial ceremonies, as well as some women and cultural groups who use them as part of their dressing mode. The chiefs warned that the women that put on Okuku (head-gear for the Oba’s queens) are inadvertently bringing curses to them- selves.

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the Benin Traditional Council that some individ- uals have formed the habit of indulging in the abuse, aberration and abomina- tion of the well-cherished Benin customs and tradi- tion. “It has been noticed for some time now that some uninformed and disgrun- tled elements when per- forming marriage and burial ceremonies adorn themselves with Benin chieftaincy traditional par- aphernalia such as round coral bead (lkele), Eben and Okuku.

