Benin Set For ‘Ogievie Festival

All is now set for celebration of annual OGIEVIE, festival in Benin City. The Chief Priest of the Temple, Prince Tony Eweka, disclosed this in a chat with Saturday Telegraph in Benin.

He said that the festival holds annually to thank Almighty God and OGIEVIE for keeping them alive, and for members to celebrate themselves for the New Year, plan ahead and draw programme of activities for the New Year.

According to him: “I thank God and OGIEVIE for making it possible for me and members of OGIEVIE worshipers to see year 2026. As you know, OGIEVIE Festival is celebrated yearly to thank the gods of our land for keeping watch over us.

It is a dance festival, where we eat together and exchange gifts, visit family members and friends and exchange progressive ideas that will move the members forward. “OGIEVIE Festival is not only celebrated by Edo people, we have worshipers across the country and beyond.

This is a time where members come from different countries to come and celebrate one another for peace progress among others. “During this festival, a lot of prophecies are reviewed by the Chief Priest on individuals, families, States and the nation in general.

“We also use the opportunity to offer prayers for individuals, families, friends and the nation. We are committed to ensuring that Nigerians live in peace and harmony. The festival will hold from Tuesday February 3 to Saturday 7, 2026,” he said.