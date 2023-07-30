Benin Royal Museum: Dukes Hail FG, Oba Ewuare’s Passion For Project

Enigie, also known as Dukes, in the Benin Kingdom, have expressed appreciation for the initiatives of the federal government and His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, in developing the Benin Royal Museum project.

The Enogie of Iguogie Dukedom, HRH. Festus Osagiede gave the commendation after a meeting by the dukes to review the progress so far.

He also lauded the level of progress made by stakeholders involved in the Federal Government-backed Benin Royal Museum in Benin City, Edo State where the repatriated artefacts and bronzes will be kept.

Osagiede thanked the federal government and Oba Ewuare II for their determination and unwavering support for approving the Benin Royal Museum.

According to him, “We thank the federal government of Nigeria and the Oba of Benin for the great work that they are doing in the repatriation of the stolen Benin artefacts to their place of origin. We are fully in support of the Benin Royal Museum”.

Also, the Enogie of Ukhiri Dukedom, HRH. Aigbe Osayande and his counterpart at Obadan Dukedom, both in Edo South Senatorial District, in Edo State, HRH. Joseph Airhihenbuwa pledged their loyalty to the Oba of Benin for being steadfast and prayed for continuous unity of the Benin Kingdom.

Recall that the Federal Government in Notice No. 25 in the official Gazette No. 57, Volume 110 at pages A245-247, dated March 23, 2023, laid to rest, the steaming controversy over custody of the repatriated artefacts and Bronzes that were looted by invaders from Oba of Benin Palace in 1897.