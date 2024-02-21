Benin residents decry increasing menace of beggars’ colony

The menace of beggars in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State, has become worrisome as its constitutes among others health and security risk as well as sign of a failed socio-economic system occasioned by government’s dereliction of its primary duty to look after the less privileged and those witnessing economic downturns. This is as the army of beggars on the streets of the city continues to fester daily. What is even more of grave concern is the fact that aside from the traditional beggars, other classes of people have joined the growing throng, employing different methods to prey on the innocent citizens, who are moved by the pathetic picture that they present to part with the little that they have.

Mission Road changing to beggars’ colony

Mission Road is one of the heavily populated and popular roads in Benin City. Besides serving as a residential and business enclave, it also houses a number of religious outfits such as Benin United Baptist Church and Holy Cross Cathedral. Not many residents can tell for certain when a section of the road suddenly became a beggars’ colony, with a large pool of panhandlers, mostly of Northern extraction, turning a section of the enclave to their living quarters and begging station. However, people say the presence of churches is partly what may have attracted the beggars as they are seen during activities in the churches and other business places begging for alms in their numbers. When the churches and other places are not in session, they are seen in clusters littering the road, extending to Ring Road and the popular Oba Market session, running after people and moving vehicles, begging for alms and also moving to homes and shops at the different business sections set up along the section that they have made their colony.

Residents condemn practice

As the Edo State Government seems helpless in dealing with the growing menace, residents are more than ever put on the edge and afraid of this army of beggars turning against them overnight if something urgent is not done by the government to take them off the street. They noted that apart from the security risk and death trap that they have become, they said they constitute a major health hazard to commuters, residents, shop owners and worshippers at the churches that the besiege daily for alms. Mr Jonathan Osarodion, 46, a businessman, who owns a shop at Mission Road, said their presence has become a big challenge to those around the environment and to themselves. “It is a problem that I don’t know if the government is ever thinking of how to solve at all. Go close to that place and perceive the heavy stench coming out from there, they litter the whole place with human waste. For us, who have shops here and people who live around this place, we are the ones at the receiving end. “But it doesn’t end there, because they are coming every day from the north. We understand that they must at least make a living, but they are also a problem to themselves and to others.” Danladi Umar, is a Bureau de Change operator, he blames the home government that cannot take care of its citizens and expects another person to shoulder their responsibility. “Nobody should blame the Edo State Government. What about where they are coming from? Some are from Kano, Katsina, Borno and other states. What are those governments doing? Look at the children, they don’t go to school. They will grow up to also be beggars. Allah said we should give to the less privileged but it is the duty of the government to take care of its citizens.”

Beggars’ coordinator speaks

A middle aged man, who gave his name as Umar, claimed to be the beggars’ colony Coordinator. Among others, Umar ensures that the beggars are coordinated when gifts are brought to the colony by their benefactors. Besides the coordination, he disclosed that when any of them dies or falls sick, he, with the assistance of others, takes them to hospital. He said the churches have been so helpful in meeting their material needs. “Members of this church usually give us clothes, food and they have been so wonderful to us all these years.” Umar disclosed that the beggars have been using that spot as their meeting point for the past 50 years, explaining that some of them are either widows or widowers: “We have been using this place for the past 50 years. You see some of the beggars here are widows or widowers. “We and our children, we are about 500 gathering here, they will continue with their begging, I mean those who do not want to sit down here with us. I have been coordinating the beggars here for the past 15 years now.”

Observations

A visit to the beggars’ colony reveals that the Holy Cross Cathedral, Benin City, which had been their big host, is applying some caution, with no parking signs strategically placed at both ends of the church boundaries while security officers, bearing horsewhips, are seen at different points. The beggars’ colony has different clusters, which are being managed by different individuals. At the Benin United Baptist Church end is 39-year-old Hajia Aminat, who sells sweets, pure water and other petty items. Aminat is a widow, who prays that aside from her daily needs, God should give her another husband. Though a mother of five, she wants to marry and have more children. “I pray that God gives me a husband. My husband died four years ago. I want a husband,” she said. When asked about her five children, she said the two older ones are in Kano while the other three are with her in Benin City. At the other end is also a middle aged woman, who gave her name as Habibat. She is also a widow, with three children, all living with her. Unlike Aminat, Habitat does not know if she needs another husband. But the beggars have one thing in common, things are no longer the way they were before. They need food and shelter.

We need food, shelter

The intense hardship blowing across the length and breadth of Nigeria has taken its toll on the beggars, who live on the benevolence of Nigerians, but owing to the present economic situation, things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold, with them crying of hunger and in need of shelter. Hawal Mohammed, an SSCE holder from Jigawa State, is a cripple on wheelchairs. He said his problems are to be able to get enough food and probably open a business, where he can sell indomie and eggs. “My problem is getting what to eat. Things are very difficult these days. Sometimes, people will bring food for us to share, some will give us money and clothes, but I want to see if I can get money to open where I will be selling indomie and eggs. That is my dream,” he said. Also, Dennis Imafidon, a widower, who said he is a retiree with Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, but lost his wife years ago, said he took to begging because there was nothing he could do for himself again.

Govt laments influx of beggars

For the Edo State Government, the situation is becoming overwhelming and has lamented the unprecedented influx of beggars from the northern part of the country. This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Osilama Okuofu, during a courtesy visit to his office by the Edo State Disability Forum (EDF). He said that even when some of the people don’t have anything visible to do in Edo, they are just dropped here by trailers. Okuofu, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Iserhienrhien Efe, said: “The Edo State Government has been doing a lot and because we are trying here, they bring them in trailer loads and dump the people on us so that they can start struggling with the little resources we have, and when they are coming it is not like there is a house where they are coming to but they will be dumped here. ‘‘The way it is with resources is the same way with security because when you are making provision you are not going to say I am providing only for Edo people. That is what even necessitated the Residents Identification Card. We want to know those living in Edo. We are not saying go away but we want to know you, what you are doing, so that it can help us to plan.”