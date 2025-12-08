Benin President Speaks After Failed Coup Attempt

President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin on Sunday announced that an attempted military coup earlier in the day had been foiled and the situation was fully under control.

President Talon made this disclosure when he spoke on a national broadcast on Benin Television (ORTB) to calm public concern about the coup attempt.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I would like to assure you that the situation is completely under control and therefore invite you to calmly go about your activities starting this very evening.”

Talon further added that security and public order will be maintained throughout the national territory