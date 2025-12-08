New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Africa News
  3. Benin President Speaks…

Benin President Speaks After Failed Coup Attempt

President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin on Sunday announced that an attempted military coup earlier in the day had been foiled and the situation was fully under control.

President Talon made this disclosure when he spoke on a national broadcast on Benin Television (ORTB) to calm public concern about the coup attempt.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He said, “I would like to assure you that the situation is completely under control and therefore invite you to calmly go about your activities starting this very evening.”

Talon further added that security and public order will be maintained throughout the national territory

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

IRIAD Calls For Urgent Enforcement Of Disability Act
Read Next

Environmental Award: I’ll Keep On Pushing, Says DonPedro