Benin NBA Warns Against Violation Of Suspects’ Rights

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, known as the Lion Bar, has issued a stern warning over disturbing human rights violations amid the ongoing clampdown on cultism in Edo State.

In a statement signed by Ekama Itohan, Chairman, and Emmanuel Okorie, Secretary of the NBA Benin Human Rights Committee (HRC), the association expressed deep concern about the mass arrests and arraignments of young men and women allegedly linked to cult activities without proper adherence to due process.

The NBA noted that many suspects are being brought before courts without credible investigations or substantial evidence, a practice that threatens to undermine the integrity of the state’s judicial system.

“The practice of remanding suspects without proof of evidence is a relic of the past and has no place in our modern legal system,” the statement declared.

While supporting efforts to tackle cultism and violence, the association stressed that such measures must respect the rule of law and not violate fundamental rights.

“Our courts must remain bastions of justice and fairness, not instruments for perpetuating abuses,” the NBA added.

The association called on law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough investigations before arraigning suspects and urged the judiciary to demand proof of evidence as required by the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2018. “We must not compromise justice and fairness in the name of security,” the NBA emphasized.

The NBA Benin Human Rights Committee expressed its readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the anti-cultism campaign does not result in the victimization of innocent individuals. “Human life and dignity must not be collateral damage in the fight against cultism,” the statement concluded.

