Benin Monarch Urges NDLEA To Explore Medical Potential Of Marijuana

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II yesterday urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct research on the active ingredients in cannabis, popularly called marijuana.

He said the study could lead to breakthroughs in treatment and curing diseases. The Oba made Commander Alumona Obioma pay him a courtesy visit to his Palace.

The Oba challenged the NDLEA and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to look beyond illicit drug seizures in fighting drug-related crimes like it is done in other climes, including Israel and the United States.

The monarch said: “By focusing on research and development, these agencies would uncover new ways to address drug-related issues and improve their effectiveness in fighting drug crimes.”

Recalling how he brought his innovation to bear on laundering Nigeria’s image in Rome while serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European nation and dismantling prostitution and the menace of human trafficking, Oba Ewuare promised to leverage his diplomatic experience in leading advocacy against drug crimes and pledged the support of traditional institution for NDLEA.

