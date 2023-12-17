Benin Monarch Unveils 17 New Chieftaincy Titles Ahead of Igue Festival

The Benin Monarch, His Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has unveiled 17 new chieftaincy titles, ahead of the 2023 annual Igue festival also known as Ugie.

The elevation was in acknowledgement of loyalty and dedication to service by the chiefs.

A statement from Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin that was made available to Journalists in Benin City on Sunday said, “The newly appointed chiefs are Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie who was bestowed Uwangue of Benin title, while Chief Adanihuomwan Igbinovia was honoured with Eribo of Benin title.

“Accordingly, Chief Osamwonyi Osagiede has been made Ovienrioba of Benin alongside Chief Orobosa Enoma — the Osague of Benin.

“Also, Chief Edegbe Ugbogbo was elevated as the Olaye of Benin, while Chief Uyigue Ugiagbe, is now known as Obaroduagbon of Benin.”

The statement includes others as ,”Chief Amadin Stevens (Obamariaye of Benin), Chief Uyiekpen Ajayi (Aiwerioba of Benin), alongside Chief Joseph Inuaghata (Aiyobazogie of Benin).

“Also elevated are, Chief Friday Omoragbon (Osaguobadiaye of Benin), Chief Amadin Osayande (Ogieroba of Benin) and Chief Osayawe Odia (Eriyo of Benin).

“Similarly, Chief Osamede Omorogieva is now the U’se of Benin, while Chief Enoghayinagbon emerged as the Obamedo of Benin.

“In addition, Chief Samuel Ehigie is now known as Aitiloba of Benin, while Chief Osadebamwen Ediae (Obazumamwen of Benin), alongside Chief Godwin Ekhorutomwen who was named Obazumamwen of Benin.”

It also said to that during the Ekponmwanbor (Thanksgiving) traditional rites in Oba Palace, palace Chiefs with their family members, friends well-wishers and other palace functionaries, paid tributes to Oba Ewuare II.