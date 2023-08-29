Benin Monarch Resolves Isiedun Community Leadership Crisis

His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has resolved the crisis in the Isiedun community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, cautioning residents to shun violence and embrace peace.

The Oba through the Palace Committee set up to investigate and mediate over the crisis, ordered the restoration of Mr Iyare Odigie who was unlawfully removed as the Okaighele by elders of the village.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Benin Monarch, Osaigbovo Iguobaro said the Monarch frowned at the unlawful removal of Mr Iyare Odigie as the Okaighele by elders of the village.

He said, “While addressing parties in the dispute after listening to the submissions of the youths and elders in the village in the case, Chief Uyi Okungbowa, the Ogua of Benin, voided the removal of Odigie, who was appointed as Okaighele by the former Odionwere of the village, Mr. Osarobo Ogbemudia who joined his ancestors in 2022.

“Chief Ogua noted that there is no justification for the removal of Okaighele and appointing another Okaighele by the Ozukpogieva (second-most-elderly man) in Isiedun village, Pa Osawemwenze Imasuen who is currently not Odionwere of the village.

“A new Odionwere can only be appointed if approved by the Oba and installed three years after the transition of the former Odionwere, according to Benin Customs and tradition.

“Chief Ogua who was joined by Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, therefore, directed the elders to install the Okaighele (Odigie) forthwith, noting that when the accused person offended some elders of the village in the line of his duty, he should either be reprimanded having pleaded for pardon or punished and thereafter restored back to his position.

“The Palace cautioned Odigie to be of good conduct and also advised elders of the village led by the Ozukpogieva (second-most-elderly man) in Isiedun village, Pa Osawemwenze Imasuen who led the elders to the Palace, to maintain the peace.” He said.