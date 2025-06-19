Benin Monarch Receives 119 Repatriated Artefacts From Netherlands

Share

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, on Wednesday night received 119 Benin artefacts repatriated from the Netherlands, describing the event as a major victory against attempts by international cartels to re-loot the historical treasures.

Speaking at the reception ceremony in his palace, Oba Ewuare II expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for sustaining the commitment initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the artefacts were not stolen again upon their return.

“There were groups in this country believed to be part of an international cartel that conspired to re-loot our artefacts. They stole from us, burned our kingdom, killed our people, and broke their spirit. But with prayers to God and my ancestors, those plots were thwarted,” he said.

The monarch noted that while the infamous 1897 invasion of the Benin Kingdom significantly diminished the boldness and morale of his people, the return of the artefacts has begun to reawaken their courage.

“These objects have revived the spirit of the Benin people. We do not want partisan politics to erode that courage. This throne is not partisan, but I will always support what is best for my people,” he stated.

He commended the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Mr. Olugbile Holloway, for his commitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage, while criticizing a former DG for allegedly colluding in earlier efforts to re-loot the artefacts.

“There was a time we had a running battle right here in this hall. I told my chiefs in Benin language that these artefacts belong to our ancestors, and I will not sit on this ancient throne and watch them be re-looted. If it comes to that, they’d rather stay where they are than be misappropriated again,” the Oba declared.

He also invoked spiritual blessings using his royal sceptre, praying for more artefacts to be returned to the kingdom.

In his remarks, NCMM Director-General, Olugbile Holloway, reiterated the commission’s collaboration with the Benin Royal Palace to secure the return of more stolen artefacts.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Musa Ikhilor, assured that the state government would provide the necessary infrastructure for preserving the repatriated items.

“These artefacts are sacred, fragile, and precious. We are committed to supporting the palace in establishing a befitting museum that will not only house these treasures but also boost the state’s tourism potential,” he said.

The General Director of Wereldmuseum in the Netherlands, Marieke Van Bommel, said the returned items represent all Benin artefacts in Dutch collections, affirming that it was Dutch policy to return looted items.

“These artefacts were looted over a hundred years ago. What we are returning—119 pieces—constitutes the full extent of Benin artefacts in the Netherlands. There are still more in other European countries, but their return is not within our control,” she said.

