Benin Monarch Pardons Suspended Dukes

After some failed attempts to balkanise the Benin Kingdom, some alleged actors, enigie (dukes) have voluntarily pledged their allegiance and loyalty to the great Benin throne.

Some dukes, who claimed to have been misled in signing a purported letter in November 2022, requesting the Edo State Government to create a parallel Benin Traditional Rulers Council (BTC) for the seven Benin-speaking local government areas making up Edo South have tendered an unreserved apology to the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare 11.

A statement from Iguo- baro Osaigbovo,Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin on Sunday, said the monarch accepted the apology and extended a hand of fellowship to them in the distribution of foodstuffs.

The statement said: “The HRH Sylvester Ogiesoba, the Enogie of Ogua village; HRH Imagbenikaro Ekhosuehi, the Enogie of Oka N’ Izevbihen, both in Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area of the state.