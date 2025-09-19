The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has bestowed his royal blessings upon the newly appointed Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Idia Enibokun Ize-Iyamu.

The historic occasion took place on Thursday at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, as Prof. Ize-Iyamu led the UBTH management team on a courtesy visit to formally announce her appointment to the revered Benin monarch.

Receiving the delegation in the presence of palace chiefs and members of the Benin royal family, Oba Ewuare II congratulated Prof. Ize-Iyamu on her appointment and assured her of the palace’s full support.

He praised her professional accomplishments and described her as a fitting choice for the role.

“You are a professional. Congratulations madam. It’s befitting that you are the Chief Medical Director of UBTH,” the monarch stated.

“We are happy that you were chosen. We know that you will do your best to make UBTH a success. Be assured that you have our support. The Lord God Almighty and our ancestors will grant you our prayer for you.”

The Oba expressed satisfaction that merit had prevailed in her selection, commending both Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their roles in the appointment process. He applauded the President for prioritising competence over sentiments and hailed the decision as “a round peg in a round hole.”

While expressing pride in the gender representation at the top level of the hospital’s leadership, the monarch added, “I am also glad that there is no gender discrimination in UBTH as the first female Chief Medical Director.”

Earlier, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, while addressing the Oba, said the visit was to formally notify the traditional institution of her recent appointment as CMD by President Tinubu and to seek royal blessings as she begins her tenure.

She outlined her vision to transform healthcare delivery at UBTH and pledged to pursue excellence and innovation in medical services. According to her, since assuming office on August 18, 2025, she has remained focused on strengthening the hospital’s systems to meet the needs of patients and staff alike.

Prof. Ize-Iyamu acknowledged the Oba’s enduring influence and thanked him for his words of encouragement and support, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in her by the federal government.