Benin Monarch Observes Ancient Ugierhoba Rite To Honour Royal Ancestors

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, on Sunday performed the ancient ‘Ugierhoba rite’, a sacred traditional observance that preserves the memory and legacy of past Benin kings.

The ceremony formally signalled the commencement of the 2025 Igue festival at the Ugharhoba axis of the Benin Palace in Benin City. This underscores the enduring link between Benin’s ancestral heritage and contemporary kingship.

In Edo tradition, the ‘Ugierhoba rite’ refers to sacred altars dedicated to the forebears of Oba Ewuare, who were honoured during the ongoing Igue festival, also known as ‘Ugie’.

The ritual provided a solemn moment for reflection and communion with nature, as the Oba offered prayers at Ugierhoba alongside various groups who conducted intercessory prayers for spiritual renewal.

Traditional Edo songs were rendered during the ceremony, invoking divine guidance, good health and well-being for the Oba, members of the royal family, the Benin Kingdom and the Nigerian nation. Chants and expressions of reverence celebrating the Benin throne punctuated the occasion.