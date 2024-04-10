Benin Monarch Laments Okuoma Killing

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II yesterday lamented the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuoma community of Delta State. He sent his condolences when Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo visited him. He called for support for the families of the slain soldiers. The traditional ruler hailed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for his dedication to duty.

He said: “I think the Army should be appreciated by Nigerians a lot for what they are doing. I want to quickly express our condolences to the Army on the killings that happened recently in Okuoma. It was terrible. “We have heard different versions of what happened. Whatever story they are going to say doesn’t really justify the soldiers being killed like that. “I think Nigerians should support the Army. The Army is being seen to be disciplined.”